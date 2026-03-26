Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 1 month of union with Vijay Deverakonda: This is forever kind of love

She further mentioned, “I am so grateful to have you in my life. Life is so, so, sooo much more awesome with you in it and I love you so much for everything man! @maganti_priya Thank you for coming on board, and now you’re family… so there’s no going back. We wanted to create something magical, and you did just that. EVERYTHING was spot on! It was also your love for us that poured into your craft, and it showed and how. Every one of our family and friends loved your work and your entire team. Thank you to the team for working so hard to make everything perfect in the most beautiful way! Arpita, We had something in our minds, and in just one meeting, you brought everything to life. You turned our vision into reality! We had the most unconventional ideas, and you never said no, not even once!! I am so, so grateful”.