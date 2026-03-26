Umesh Kamat opens up on scolding from Priya Bapat

When asked if working on this series make him think differently about the idea of “being settled” in life, he said, “I don’t think the series made me think about the concept of ‘being settled’, but it definitely gave me a new perspective on how women think in certain situations. It highlighted how women can be more sensitive and vulnerable, whereas men often don’t think in the same way and sometimes take things for granted. A few moments in the series made me realise that men should be more considerate and at least try to understand things from a woman’s point of view, so that they don’t feel taken for granted or treated insensitively”.