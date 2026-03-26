Zendaya shares thoughts on marriages built on friendship

At outings throughout the month, Zendaya has fueled marriage speculation by wearing what appears to be a wedding band. Notably, Zendaya and Holland have referred to each other as best friends over the years. About a month after the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, in which Zendaya stars as MJ and Holland as Spider-Man and Peter Parker, Zendaya dismissed rumors about dating Holland, telling Variety in an interview published in August 2017, "We are friends. He's a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends”.