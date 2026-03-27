Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

He said, “Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movies until recently. He’s really good in those movies. Those ‘Harry Potter’ movies are really good. I know it’s controversial and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit. The essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people”.