Avika Gor wishes her ‘human diary’ Milind Chandwani on his first birthday post marriage

Avika shared a fun picture of them both and captioned it as, ‘Happy Birthday to my husband — my human diary, my personal cartoon, and my lifetime subscription to weirdness. You’re 50% adorable, 50% questionable..... 100% mine. You didn’t choose the chaos... but somehow you married it, and now you can’t do anything about it. Love you more everyday! — even when you breathe too loud. (sic)’