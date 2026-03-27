Glen Powell to go behind the mic as Fox McCloud in ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Fox has been playable in every ‘Smash Bros’ game alongside Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Other ‘Mario’ characters, like Bowser, Peach, Diddy Kong, Rosalina and Bowser Jr., have also joined the rosters in later years. Fox’s ‘Star Fox’ co-pilot Falco Lombardi and the villainous Wolf O’Donnell both were added to later ‘Smash Bros’ games as well.