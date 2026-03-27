Hrithik Roshan keeps Saba Azad's spirits up as she gets hospitalized from parasitic infection

Sharing the tale of the worst 14 days of her life in the caption, she wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights (sic)."