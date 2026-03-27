Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Praising the storytelling style of Aditya Dhar, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' maker penned on the photo-sharing app, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! (sic)"