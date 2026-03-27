Late actor Sethuraman's wife pens emotional post on his sixth death anniversary

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, she wrote, "Another year has passed.It's 26th March 2026. That month of the year that you last breathed. This is the first time in six years of losing you that Sahana has spoken about you. One night crying so hard, she asked, 'Amma why does everyone have two people at home as family and why do I have only one person?' As I answered her that it's not just us. Many families have only one amma, or one appa or some people have one brother or one sister. Each family is different. She asks in return, 'but that's different amma... we had an appa and he is dead. He can't come back.' I had no words to reply back but I prayed so that she could feel better and hugged her tight."