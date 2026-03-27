Lisa Kudrow speaks about ‘Friends’ in the aftermath of 9/11

In 2023, she told ‘People’ magazine, "After 9/11, all I was doing was watching the news and every single thing I saw was someone who knew someone that was in one of the towers or something like that. I started watching Will + Grace, and I said, 'Oh, OK. Oh, I wonder, they're in New York. Oh God, they're in New York. I wonder who they knew in the buildings, if they knew anyone’. Then I went, 'Oh, no, wait, no, because they would've shot this before 9/11. You work in that TV, you know. Don't be an idiot’. Then I went, 'No, no. This is fiction. In this world, it didn't even happen’”.