Mona Singh says her new OTT series strikes beautiful balance between humour, emotion, vulnerability

Mihir Ahuja, who plays the lead character Agastya, said, “What I found most endearing about Agastya is that beneath all his confidence and brilliance, he is simply a son who deeply loves his mother and wants to see her happy. He shares a rare friendship with her, there is honesty, comfort, and a warmth in their bond that feels very special. In his own unusual way, he takes it upon himself to care for her and becomes determined to help her find love, convinced that math can solve even matters of the heart. Being part of a Prime Video Original series has been an incredibly special experience, and I just hope audiences enjoy Agastya and his journey as much as I did portraying him”.