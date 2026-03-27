Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

He further mentioned, “As I had said in a video 6 days ago, that such an investigation is going to take place against us. So that the issue of Love Jihad can be suppressed because I am the one who is speaking about this in the whole country. I am the one who is leading. And if I am defamed, if my character is defamed, then the issue will go to the other side. This matter will not be about Love Jihad, it will come directly to me. So in this way, the investigation that is being done, which is misleading Monalisa, what guy has explained to her, that I touched her. There is no evidence, no place, no witness, nothing. That is just baseless”.