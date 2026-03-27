Social media users demand removal of Vishal Dadlani from ‘Indian Idol’

The recent controversy involving Vishal Dadlani stems from a viral video showing him interacting with Pakistani journalist Safina Khan in London, the latter is known for harbouring anti-India views. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms. The interaction appeared informal, with both seen conversing casually at what reports describe as a public or event setting. The video triggered strong online reactions, largely due to Safina Khan’s controversial public image and alleged political positions, which have been debated. As of now, the composer has not issued a detailed public clarification regarding the interaction.