Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

She had gone on to say, ""In fact I lost two films after the release. One of them is a weird story which I may tell someday….That led to a break, almost like a gap in my career. But it’s okay. Because it gave me clarity about the mentality I was surrounded by. I didn’t hold back. I continued exploring, trying different mediums, simply because I was excited to do varied roles despite this. And eventually, I brought myself back. I evolved crazy during this time, it taught me a lot about the world, the industry."