Usha Uthup rekindles old-school charm with ‘500 Miles’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’

“Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” is sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. It is pircturised on Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Sheshadri. The track was from the film “Jurm” directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. It stars Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sangeeta Bijlani. It is based on the 1987 movie Someone to Watch Over Me.