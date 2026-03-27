Varun Tej tells Ram Charan: You handle life in a way that surprises me every time!

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a heartfelt birthday wish to his elder brother Ram Charan, actor Varun Tej wrote, "Happy birthday Anna. I still remember the rebel kid you used to be and now seeing you become someone so genuinely humble, calm, and full of heart…it’s something I truly admire. You handle life in a way that surprises me every time. No noise, no drama just quiet strength and love. You’re my rock! Love you. #HBDRamCharan."