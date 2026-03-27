Zazie Beetz talks about filming in 'freezing cold water' for 12-hour days for her new movie

Being a strong leader helped Beetz feel empowered. She said, "I felt very empowered with the idea of, like, 'I need to set my nerves or my feelings or my stuff aside in order to show up fully every day and just do the work’. And it's easy to be like, 'Meh! I'm having my feelings’. But I'm like, ‘No, like, be a leader’. And so, it was a practice in that and a practice into coming more fully into my womanhood, to be honest. So I'm really grateful for that opportunity. I really feel like it grew my heart in that way”.