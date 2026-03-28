Farida Jalal breaks down in tears remembering late Lata Mangeshkar: Was madly in love with her

Sharing a heartfelt anecdote about her admiration for Lata Mangeshkar, Farida ji said, “Achanak ek din phone aaya unki taraf se Sanjiv Kohli sahab ka. Unhone mujhe phone karke bola Lata ji chahte hain. She has been watching you on the show. She said, ‘Will you anchor my seven shows all over America? Mahina bhar toh lagega.’”