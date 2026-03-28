Piyush Mishra reflects on thin line between cinema and propaganda

Reminiscing about the good old days, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios".