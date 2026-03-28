Rakesh Roshan says '20 looks great on you' as he wishes grandson Hrehaan on birthday

Furthermore, Hrehaan's mother, Sussanne Khan's, heartmelting wish for her son read, "RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine".