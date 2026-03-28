Rupali Ganguly recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor at Vaishno Devi: ‘Why are you lazy?’

Talking about the movie further, Rupali said, “In that film, there was Rishi Kapoor ji, Padmini Kolhapure ji, Utpal Dutt, the most amazing actor, and Bindu aunty. The climax of the film was being shot here, and I think it went on for six to seven days. We used to have food in the langar downstairs. Rishi sir would walk up to the Vaishno Devi temple and never opted for any horse or palki ever.”