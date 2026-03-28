Somy Ali says Sanjay Dutt taught her to respect film crew & spot boy with same dignity & respect

Reflecting on her first shoot experience with Sanjay Dutt, she added, ‘Given my first shoot ever in Bollywood was with Sanju, I deem myself to be extremely fortunate. Be kind. Don’t envy people, uplift them by demonstrating kindness. I have never seen an actor of that kind of clout treating the director and the boy who brings us tea with a carbon copy of dignity as he did the entire crew. Now that’s a real hero.’