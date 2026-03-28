'Vaazha 2' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Producer Vipin Das, at the time of announcing the second part of 'Vaazha', had said, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support for 'Vaazha'. Your response has truly inspired me to move forward with fresh talents again. We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!'. I'm proud to present our debut director, Savin SA, and cinematographer, Akhil Lailasuran, who have been by my side throughout my career. 'Vaazha II' features an incredible cast including Hashir, Alan, Ajin, Vinayak, and many more."