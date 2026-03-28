Varun Tej Konidela-starrer Bhari's first look out!

The art direction team is to be led by Vishnu Vardhan Pulla and costumes for the film are to be designed by Aishwarya Rajeev. The story of the film, which seems to have been set at a time when the usage of Rs 1000 notes was prevalent, has been penned by four people namely Venkat Subhash Cheerla, Utham Lekkala, Ranjith Marreddy and Vickey.