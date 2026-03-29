Alison Brie shares what she loved the most about her ‘Masters of the Universe’ character

As per ‘Deadline’, she shared that she appreciated the “expanse into this new world” after filming intimate indies like last year’s Together, in which she co-starred with husband Dave Franco. Brie’s Evil-Lyn portrayal comes after the character was originally voiced by Linda Gary in the 1983-’85 cartoon, based on the 1982 Mattel toys, with Meg Foster originating the role’s live-action portrayal in ‘Masters of the Universe’.