Aparshakti Khurana recalls the most memorable time from the 'Tere Piche' shoot

Recalling the most memorable time from the journey of "Tere Piche", he shared, "The most memorable time during the two-day shoot in Goa was finishing the shoot and having dinner at Chef Kunal Kapur's restaurant, Pincode Bungalow. We had the best meal there. I think after a day full of hard work, when you go to have a good meal, it really makes you very satisfied as an artist or an individual."