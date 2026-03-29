Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies after drowning in sea

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who predominantly worked in Bengali cinema, tragically lost his life after drowning in the sea at Talsari during a shooting assignment. He was 43 years old at the time of his death. Reports indicate that Rahul had traveled to the coastal location to film scenes for an upcoming television serial titled ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’. During the course of the shoot, he reportedly entered the sea, where the unfortunate incident occurred.