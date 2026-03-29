Harshvardhan Rane studies for exams en route to the location of 'Force 3'

Harshvardhan was heard saying in the video uploaded on his Insta Stories, "So the schedule of Ahmedabad and Junagadh in Gujarat has been completed. Now we are going to the third location of Gujarat. Today we have a 10 hour travel. I am going in my van and Meenakshi is also with us. She is right now watching Netflix. I don't know if you can see her, but my studies are going on."