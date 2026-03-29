Lisa Kudrow talks about getting ‘embarrassed' for watching ‘Friends’ in front of her family

Gary wondered if she feels "over the moon" that she was a cast member on Friends, to which Lisa responded, "Oh, yeah! But I was then. I mean, yes, I was cautiously optimistic, I was trying to be realistic. But once it was clear that it was working, and we were probably going to be on for a while, it was so fast, it was right after that very first season. And yes, we were all really grateful. We were pretty good, I have to say, in terms of attitude”.