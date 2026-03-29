Matthew Lillard reveals why he got scolded by wife

He further mentioned, “And I do think that it makes us both accountable to what is said in the moment and letting it go. Because when somebody comes to you and says, ‘Let's clear space and own their actions’, then it allows you to move through to completion and forgiveness. And also at the end of the day, you have to work on what the issue was. It's never about cleaning the kitchen, it's about something else. So it's about working through to find out what is at the core of that”.