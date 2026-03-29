Pawan Singh talks about his knack for experimentation in music

Sharing his experience of launching the song with Pawan Singh, Adivi Sesh said, “The energy around this song has been unreal from day one. Coming to Gorakhpur and promoting it with fans alongside the Bhojpuri king himself, Pawan Singh, has been an absolute blast. The song will be a super treat on the BIG screen when Dacoit releases April 10th. There’s a special warmth and raw, unfiltered love in Gorakhpur. Meeting fans and dancing with them has been the most exciting part. The way everyone welcomed us and vibed to every beat of Touchbuddy is simply beyond words”.