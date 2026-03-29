Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter amidst demanding schedule in her March photo dump

Prior to this, Priyanka had shared a glimpse of her romance-filled time with husband Nick Jonas as the couple enjoyed some time together away from their busy schedules. In a video shared by Priyanka, the actress was seen chilling and travelling with Nick as he drove their car on a sunny day. In the video clip, Priyanka appeared relaxed and stylish in a white zip-up outfit paired with smart sunglasses and a straw hat. Nick could be seen driving a vintage-style car, wearing a navy-blue T-shirt.