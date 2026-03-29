Ram Gopal Varma questions film industry's loud silence on 'Dhurandhar 2' success

"I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2's devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances , OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other , “It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon ,” so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance , realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make , now simply cannot measure up?," he added.