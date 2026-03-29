‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda’s sister deletes Instagram after receiving backlash for calling ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a propaganda

She had also said that films like these push a certain narrative in the public discourse. She further mentioned, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math, ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community. I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account”.