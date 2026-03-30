Adivi Sesh makes bold claim: Everything we consider intrusive thought is actually authentic thought

When asked about his opinion on being an artiste and to fight the world, to preserve the childlike innocence and the curiosity, the actor told IANS, “I think it's absolutely true. I mean, I think we nurture all these armors to protect ourselves from judgment. But the truth is, everything we consider an intrusive thought is actually an authentic thought. It's unfortunate that we live in a world where we can't say it. And I'm not half as brave as he is in that sense”.