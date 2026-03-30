Aruna Irani reveals her untold love story with ‘Suhaag’ director Kuku Kohli

(Romance was a strange thing,Kuku ji and I were completely at odds (we had a ‘36’ equation). One day, a song came on, and Sonam was dancing in the shot. Suresh Bhatt and I were sitting and making fun of Kuku ji, so we didn’t pay attention. We were both just joking around talking about Kuku ji saying, ‘what will he do, throw me out of the industry? I wouldn’t even work with such a director.’ Just then he said, ‘What are you people talking about me?)