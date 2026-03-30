Harinder Sikka says 'appointing' Meghna Gulzar for Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi was his ‘gravest misjudgment’

Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who, upon her father's request, is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.