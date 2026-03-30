Jennifer Garner says her mother ‘loves being recognized’ from her cooking show

She said, “I wanted one more than anything. I thought it was just the coolest to have your mixer going while you were doing something else in the kitchen, and they're so beautiful. There's such an iconic look in the kitchen to have one. So I've called it my BFF forever. I cook a lot super early in the morning because I want something to be made fresh and ready when my kids wake up or I just want to get dough started before I do an early workout or whatever it is”.