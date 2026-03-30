Munishkanth-starrer 'Khakee Circus' to stream from April 10

In a quiet coastal town, a bizarre crime turns a sub‑jail into absolute chaos when someone manages to break into the prison instead of out of it. As a book‑obsessed jailer and an overeager constable scramble to make sense of the impossible, a mysterious thief stays several steps ahead, watching the circus he created unfold around him. When ordinary townsfolk, wannabe detectives and unsuspecting inmates start adding to the confusion, the case spirals into a wild chase where nothing is as simple as it looks, and every clue hides a stranger truth.