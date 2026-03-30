Nabha Natesh shares BTS videos of the song 'Namore' from 'Nagabandham'

She wrote, "So much love to our producers @kishore.annapureddy @nishithanagireddy for backing this with such passion — you can actually feel it in the scale and soul of the song. And the frames… just stunning. @soundar16 sir’s cinematography that you can’t take your eyes off. @dakshanagarkar, had the best time dancing with you babe. And Junaid & Abhe… your music just stays with you… so soothing, so heartfelt. Aaaaah… the joy of it all. #Nagabhandam. #nagabhandamonjuly3rd."