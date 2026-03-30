Neetu Kapoor celebrates 47 years of ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ with picture featuring her, Rishi Kapoor

The film’s music was composed by R. D. Burman, with lyrics by Gulshan Bawra. The soundtrack includes songs such as ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ and ‘Dil Mein Jo Mere Sama Gayi’. ‘Jhoota Kahin Ka’ performed moderately at the box office and is noted for its comic narrative structure and performances, particularly by Rishi Kapoor. It is also recognized as part of the late-1970s Hindi film trend of light-hearted romantic comedies.