Paul McCartney recalls The Beatles' 1st trip to USA

Although the stripped-down shows were ostensibly timed to promote Paul McCartney’s latest effort, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’, his 19th solo studio album and first in six years, out March 29, he told the Friday audience that they wouldn’t be hearing his freshly dropped single ‘Days We Left Behind’ or other music from the project for a simple reason, he and the band were still “in the process of learning it. But I’m glad you love it, yeah”.