Saqib Saleem says, his character in ‘Kaptaan’ believes in getting job done by any means necessary

Talking about his character, Siddharth Nigam said, “Kabir walks into the story with fire in his veins. He is angry, damaged, and driven, and that makes him dangerous in ways even he may not fully understand. There’s an unpredictability to him that keeps the tension alive, because you’re never quite sure which way he’ll go next. What I found most compelling about the show was how his journey becomes increasingly personal as the story unfolds, and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing that”.