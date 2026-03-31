Celine Dion announces Paris concert dates at birthday celebration

She said, “Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support. This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September. I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU. I love you all and I’ll see you soon”.