Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva, Anushka Shetty’s ‘Kathanar’ trailer promises a dazzling spectacle

The makers had further said, "Hollywood films Jungle Book and Lion King were the pioneers in using these technology before Kathanar. Now, we are grateful to have an opportunity to bring these technologies used in international cinema to Malayalam cinema through Kathanar. Kathanar will be a global cinema that will integrate the technocrats in our country. The preproduction & principal photography of Kathanar will be completed in a year and will be released in seven languages."