Mahhi Vij channels her inner Sridevi as she recreates ‘Naam Mera Premkali’ with ‘Seher’ cast

Meanwhile, Mahhi is currently seen in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. It stars Rishita Kothari, and Parth Samthaan. The story is set in Lucknow. Seher, aspires to be a doctor as per her mother, Kausar’s wishes but her father, Parvez, who ill-treats the two is against the same. The three travel to Lucknow and settle with Parvez’s second wife, Sofia.