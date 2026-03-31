Raj Rachakonda's award-winning film '23' to be screened for prisoners in Telangana

"I have seen this film and it is very impressive. I congratulate the team for this effort. The transformation of criminals has been well incorporated into the story. Prison life has not been shown so realistically on screen so far. 23 is a film that stands up to great films like The Shawshank Redemption. We will definitely arrange for this film to be shown to prisoners. Even if there is a change in some people, it will be a great success for this film. Congratulations to the film 23 for winning the Telangana Gaddar Special Jury Award," she said.