‘Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel’ starring Mahvash, Kumud Mishra to tell story of cross-dressing dancer burning with vengeance

Anshumaan Pushkar said, “ Satrangi gave me the chance to step into the shoes of a character that comes from a world and profession, that of a launda dancer, which is often misunderstood and unfairly looked down upon. As an actor, it was incredibly enriching to explore this social reality with honesty and empathy, without judgement or exaggeration. The role challenged me to rely on internal strength, emotional control, and lived-in performances rather than surface-level drama. Being the lead in such a distinct and unconventional story has been a deeply fulfilling experience for me”.