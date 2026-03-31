Sharwanand's 'Biker' cleared for release with U/A certificate

The glimpse video opens with a voiceover. Former motocross racer Sunil - widely known as 'Bullet' Sunil, boasts an extraordinary track record: 18 Indian Championships, 57 South Zone titles, and over 100 race victories. Yet, he remains driven by a mission. Frustrated by the perception that Indian racers are losers, he is determined to change that narrative and prove the nation’s true potential on the racing circuit.