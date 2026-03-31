Shweta Tripathi doesn’t like to compare her characters

Earlier, the actress travelled to Amsterdam to attend a live concert by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer. The actress had a long-standing wish to watch him perform live. Hans Zimmer is known for shaping the contours of Hollywood, and adding depth to stories through his music. For Shweta, film music has always been more than just something that plays in the background. It is often the first thing that stays with her after a film ends thanks to geniuses like Hans Zimmer.